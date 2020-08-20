Covid-19 palliatives: Group lauds Humanitarian Affairs Minister



COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed the worst devastation on the human society than any known disaster in recent history, with an estimated 70 per cent of world’s most vulnerable badly affected in developing countries of the world including Nigeria.



The Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria (CCSN), which stated this on Thursday in Abuja, commended the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, for the upscale in the distribution of Covid-19 palliatives across the country.



Speaking at a roundtable and press conference to commemorate 2020 World Humanitarian Week, the Chairperson of Conference of Civil Society of Nigeria, Comrade Adams Otakwu, declared that their independent assessment of Covid-19 palliatives by the federal government indicates a rise of up to 70 per cent.



The civil society stated that the pandemic has affected millions of Nigerians, including civil society groups and humanitarian workers.



He said: “There is no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic unleashed the worst devastation on the human society than any known disaster in recent history, with an estimated 70 per cent of world’s most vulnerable badly affected in developing countries of the world including Nigeria, where the civil society accommodates 90 per cent of this vulnerable segment.



“Our survey reveals that 45 percent of Civil Societies affected in the Northern region of Nigeria as well as 40 percent of Civil Societies affected in the Southern Region of Nigeria had conditions compounded by insurgency, banditry and other natural disasters before the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic and hence became in dire need of humanitarian intervention from the government.



“Through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development under the amiable leadership of Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Federal Government of Nigeria provided 75% of needed care to civil societies affected by the combined negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, insurgency, banditry and other natural disasters.



“In the last six months of the COVID-19 pandemic, our coordinated assessment at the Civil Society Situation Room on Covid-19 has indicated 70 per cent upscale of beneficiaries of the Social Investment Programs and economic welfare scheme of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.



“Provision of palliatives, relief materials, home school feeding program, security cooperation workshop and humanitarian interventions by the Ministry in the last six months of the COVID-19 pandemic have reflected effective discharge the mandate of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.”



The CCSN commended the resilience, ingenuity, innovation profound commitment of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq in direction.



“The Nigerian Civil Society rates the Performance of the Minister of Humanit; Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development under the visionary leadership of Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq to be one of the most remarkable in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“We take occasion of this celebration to commend the Humanitarian Response far by the Nigerian Government in the COVID-19 era as a global reference.”



The group also honoured the memory of humanitarian workers killed and injured in the course of their works.

“We celebrate the efforts of aid and health workers who continue, despite the odds, to provide life-saving support and protection to people most in need in our country Nigeria. Of particular reference is the Humanitarian Responses by the Nigerian Government since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the group said.

