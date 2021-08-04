Covid-19 pandemic: FG assures of job safety in aviation sector

With an estimated 125,370 jobs at risk in the Nigerian aviation industry following the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the sector, the federal government has assured it will put measures in place to mitigate job losses in the industry.

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, gave the assurance that despite the loss of $885 million contribution to the country’s Gross Domestic Products GDP from the sector as a result of the pandemic, the government has not relent in its efforts to ensure the sector remains vibrant.

Sirika spoke at a forum in Lagos where he was represented by the Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer of the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB-N), Engr Akin Olateru.

He explained that the federal government was able to cushion the effect of COVID – 19 by providing intervention of funds of five billion naira domestic airlines.

The LAAC conference theme “Nigeria’s Aviation Industry: Management, Policy and Regulation” the Minister affirmed is unique as it accentuates the core mandates of the Ministry of Aviation.

According to him, the “Ministry in conjunction with the Aviation Agencies are working with the National Assembly to review/amend all the Aviation Agencies’ Acts to provide effective management of services and align with modern technological development in line with international best practices and development in International Civil Aviation”.

“We have a vision of a sector that will provide utmost comfort, safety, and security for majority of passengers.” he added.