COVID-19: Plateau assembly recommends bailout for private schools’ teachers

The Plateau State House of Assembly, Thursday, recommended to the state executive to provide bailout to only registered private schools for the payment of teachers and workers’ salaries.

The house adopted the report of an ad-hoc committee, led by Hon. Daniel Listick, on possible bailout to private school teachers and non-teaching staff to cursion the negative effect of coronavirus pandemic on them during the lockdown in the state.

The house recommended, “That government should consider only private schools (Primary, Secondary and Tertiary where applicable) that are registered with the State Ministry of Education.

“The estimated number of these registered private schools is over 2,000 across the state. Special schools with disabled pupils and students that have started registration with the Ministry of Education and are yet to complete the process should be considered.”

It also said apart from the registration with the Ministry of Education, the school must have paid taxes and met other school regulations in Plateau state.

“The sum of Ten Thousand Naira (N10,000) only be paid to each academic staff and Seven Thousand Naira (N7,000) only be paid to each non-academic staff as compensation for the period of four-month lockdown without salary in the affected schools,” the house agreed.

It further recommended that the State CACOVID palliative should be given to at least staff of private schools in each ward across the state where applicable.

The lawmakers however, said private schools that collected school fees from parents and guardians should pay their staff.

“Government should setup endowment fund to arbitrate (intervene) in any future disaster,” it said.

The house presided by speaker, Hon. Abok Ayuba, has proceeded on one month recess to resume on October 13, 2020.