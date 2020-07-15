COVID-19: Popular bank supports FCT with 1056 test kits









As part of its corporate social responsibility, Stanbic IBTC has donated 1056 COVID-19 test kits to assist the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCT) in the fight against the spread of the pandemic in the territory.



Presenting the items to FCT Minister of State, the bank’s Country Head, Public Sector Group Nigeria, Mrs. Hauwa Bello, said the donation was aimed at flattening the curve in the nation’s capital.



Bello stressed that with the consistent surge in the number of Nigerians testing positive for COVID-19, it is imperative that all stakeholders play a role, adding that the donation would lessen the burden on the federal government and the FCT Administration.



In her words: “We at Stanbic IBTC bank, we fully believe Corporate Social Investment and it is very important. With the consistent surge in the number of Nigerians testing positive for COVID-19, it is imperative that all stakeholders play a role.”



“Consequently, we decided to support FCT Administration by donating 1056 COVID-19 test kits. We do hope that this donation in a small way can lessen the burden on the federal government and we like to thank you for the opportunity to collaborate with the government, and we pray that our beloved country Nigeria, will one day overcome this pandemic”.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Administration, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, commended the bank for the donation, stressing that with the rapid and community spread of COVID-19 in the territory, the test kits would go a long way to assist the FCT Administration in conducting more test.



“I welcome you to my office on behalf of the administration. On the donation of your test kits, I must also say that it is one of the scarce commodities in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, more especially in the Federal Capital Territory being the appendage of the presidency.



“With rapid and community spread, this will go a long way to encourage the administration to conduct more test thereby reducing tension among health workers and residents who are seeking for test. Your bank has just sow a seed and being your landlord, we are partners in progress,” Aliyu affirmed.

