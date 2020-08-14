Covid-19 prayers: Ganduje’s special adviser coughs out N310, 000

Kano state Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission has disclosed that it had recovered N310, 000 from the special adviser on religious affairs to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Ali Baba Fagge.

The Commission’s chairman, Mr. Muhyi Magaji, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen Friday in Kano.

Fagge was recently invited with his children by the Commission following complaints of alleged deduction of money meant for some religious leaders in the state at a special prayer organised by the governor on Covid-19.

The children were alleged to be the ones that distributed the forms meant for the clerics to other people.

He said seven, of the 10 people Fagge collected their money, complained about deductions from the N50, 000 which was supposed to be given to them, prompting the Commission to embark on investigation.

He said, “During the investigation, we have discovered some discrepancies in the way people were saying that Fagge carted away millions of naira. The investigation revealed that the suspect was given N50, 000 each for 10 people, but along the way, some of them were forced to return part of the money.

“I want to assure you that we have recovered N310, 000, and we have returned the money to the affected people. But we have widened our investigation on the issue to find out if other beneficiaries were also affected, because no fewer than 350 people were engaged in the prayer session. At the end of the investigation, necessary measures will be taken.”