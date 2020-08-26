COVID-19: Prisons lift embargo on inmates

The Delta state command, Nigerian Correctional Service, Wednesday announced the lifting of embargo earlier placed in admitting new inmates into its correctional facilities across the state, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Controller of Corrections, Mr. Ovie Friday Esezobor, announced the lifting of the embargo at the office of the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice during a courtesy visit on him.



Mr. Esezobor who was led by the Solicitor-General/Permanent

Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr. Daniel Momah and other members of the state Correctional Service Committee for the establishment of Temporary Isolation Centres (TIC) whose membership was drawn from the Police, the DSS, the Judiciary and the Ministry of Justice.

He said admission of new inmates into designated Isolation Centres located at Ogwashi-Uku, Sapele and Agbor custodial centres will commence with effect from Tuesday .



He said inmates are admitted into the selected centres for the purpose of isolation for a period of 14 days, at the end of which they must undergo the COVID-19 compulsory testing before they will be admitted into any of its custodian facility across the state.



The controller thanked the state governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for his magnanimity in approving the release of funds for the emergency renovation of the three isolation centres and provision of feeding as well as other COVID-19 prevention items.



He also paid glowing tributes to the Chief Judge, Justice

Marshal Umukoro and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Peter Mrakpor for their respective roles in ensuring that the situation was brought under control.