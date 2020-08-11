COVID-19: PTF condemns non-compliance at Edo APC rally, Kashamu funeral

The Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19 pandemic Monday condemned non-compliance to COVID-19 protocols at the flag-off of the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial campaign in Edo state and the funeral rites of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart, Senator Buruji Kashamu.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja, National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force, Dr Sani Aliyu, said non-compliance to protocols is not helping the fight against Coronavirus in the country.

“We are quite dismayed with the level of non-compliance when it comes to some of these activities. The issue is we know that COVID-19 does not act like proper pandemic, proper pandemic like Ebola you will have dead bodies on the streets, you had people bleeding to death, so that shock factor is there, you do not need to do anything further to convince people to protect themselves and to do the right thing.

“So right from the beginning we were faced with a pandemic that is an invisible enemy, a pandemic where majority of us will probably never come across someone with COVID or someone who may have died of the virus. So

Right from the beginning we are facing the task of convincing people to change their risk perception with regards to a pandemic that is not as visible as other pandemics have been.

“We also have been very lucky in this country; we have not had the kinds of cases of deaths or mortalities that we have seen in other countries. But nevertheless, a lot of people have died, close to a thousand Nigerians that have died would still be with us today if not for COVID.

“We will continue to engage Nigerians, enlighten them and encourage them to embrace those simple steps that are necessary to protect themselves,” he said.