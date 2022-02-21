COVID-19 RDT test compulsory for camp participants – NYSC



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) management has said that all prospective corps members and other participants for the 2022 Batch ‘A’ orientation exercise would undergo compulsory COVID-19 RDT test, and only those that test negative would be allowed entry into the camps.

NYSC director-general, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this Friday during a live joint webinar by NYSC/NCDC organised for the 2022 Batch ‘A’ prospective corps members.



A statement signed by the deputy director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Emeka Mgbemena, Friday, said the DG explained that those that test positive to COVID-19 would be handed over to the NCDC and Ministry of Health officials for treatment.

General lbrahim stated that the collaboration with NCDC has yielded good results, adding that since the partnership started, no casualty has been recorded in any of the scheme’s orientation camps across the country.



He lauded the federal government, Presidential Committee on COVID-19 and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for their support for the scheme, especially in the conduct of hitch-free orientation camps since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the country.



Ibrahim advised the PCMs to be security conscious, avoid night journeys, while also counseling them to break any journey that would extend beyond 6:00pm.



“You can pass the night in any NYSC orientation camp, NYSC secretariats, Corps Members’ Lodge, military and security formations.



“I urge you to take advantage of this opportunity because NYSC is a platform for those that are serious. Posting and other services in NYSC are free, don’t give bribe for posting,” he said.

