COVID-19: Remain home, Bello tells Niger school children, workers

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger has directed school children and workers in the state to remain at home with continued closure of schools and offices till further notice.

The decision followed the increasing cases of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The governor stated this Wednesday in a press briefing after meeting with the state COVID-19 Taskforce led by Ibrabim Matane.

He expressed dismay that the ease of lockdown in the state had resulted in a situation where many residents no longer adhere or observe precautionary measures put in place by government and health officials.

He said: “Government has noticed with dismay that people no longer follow laid down protocol on curbing the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, there should be a reinvigoration of the curfew earlier imposed in the state from 10pm to 4am daily. Also students are to remain at home till further notice.”

He also directed security agencies to strictly enforce compulsory wearing of face masks, adding that those who disobey COVID-19 precautionary rules should be prosecuted in mobile courts.

He said all deaths must now be reported for proper medical inquiries before burial to check dangers posed by those who died of COVID-19 ailment unidentified, adding that, “all social gathering remain banned.”

He regretted that the state has recorded nine deaths out of 166 cases while 113 others have been discharged.