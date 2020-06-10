COVID-19: Save the Children makes case for African child rights, wellbeing

Save the Children has warned that while children are not the highest-risk group in terms of direct fatalities, more action needs to be taken now to prevent the pandemic having far-reaching impacts on African children’s rights and wellbeing.

Save the Children noted this on Wednesday when it launched its paper on ‘How to protect a generation at risk’ analyses the primary and secondary impacts of COVID-19 on Africa’s children.

The Director of Africa Union Liaison Office for Save the Children, Doris Mpoumou said COVID-19 has enormous implications for the education, health, nutrition and protection of millions of children in Africa.

“This health crisis could compromise children’s educational outcomes for a generation, with girls being particularly at risk of staying out of school. Indeed, with their education so suddenly interrupted, 262,5 million children are out of school and millions among them are at risk of not returning to school, especially girls”,

“The COVID-19 outbreak is exacerbating existing vulnerabilities and is putting pressure on already weak health systems across the continent and is disrupting routine health services, which is likely to increase child deaths from perfectly preventable and treatable diseases.

In addition, the pandemic is during already alarming levels of hunger due to climate shocks, conflict and economic instability. Refugee and internally displaced children are the most vulnerable.

We hope that this brief is a starting point to inform responses to COVID-19 by governments and organisations in Africa”,

Also Mariam, 20, a Youth ambassador for Save the Children in Nigeria, said: School closures have been imposed as a measure to slow down the spread of the virus globally affecting millions of children including children in Africa.

She said some schools have introduced distance-learning platforms, which makes students living in low-income homes digitally excluded. Also, many public schools do not have the resources, technology and equipment to provide online teaching.

“Children’s dependence on online platforms for distance learning has also increased their risk of exposure to inappropriate web content and online predators”

“Children in conflict areas, as well as those living in refugee and IDP settlements, are also at high risk of facing abuse, for example, sexual exploitation in exchange for good food or water. They are also at risk of getting sick easily and dying from preventable diseases,” she said .

Related

No tags for this post.