COVID-19: Sensitise your congregation, Banigo tasks clerics

The Rivers state deputy governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has called on clergymen in the state to help in sensitising members of their congregation to religiously observe all COVID- 19 prevention protocols.

Dr. Banigo stated this while playing host to members of the Mothers Union and Women’s Guild, Diocese of the Niger Delta, Anglican Communion at the Deputy Governor’s Lodge in Port Harcourt, Tuesday.

She said while praying that “the disease of the Egyptians shall not come near us, we must take responsibility by speaking about it in our churches to enable our people take informed decisions to stem the spread of the virus.” She stated further that Christians tend to believe messages emanating from the clerics.

Dr. Banigo, who said the state government under the watch of Governor Wike would continue to work for the interest of the Rivers people, described the war against COVID-19 as marathon and not a sprint.

Banigo expressed gratitude to the Mothers Union and Women’s Guild of the Diocese for carrying out laudable projects that impacted on the people such as the roofing of St. Clements’s Anglican Church, Usokun, Degema. She said she would continue to partner with the Church to do the work of God.

In her remarks drawn from Galatians Chapter 6 verse 9 to 10, president of the Mothers Union and Women’s Guild, Diocese of the Niger Delta, Anglican Communion, Mrs. Victoria Ebirien, said Christians should not be weary of doing good to everybody whenever they have the opportunity, noting that our Lord Jesus Christ had laid the foundation for us to emulate.

Also speaking, Dr. Mrs. Margaret Hart, commended the state chief executive, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, and his team for his determination and firm actions to stamp-out COVID- 19 in Rivers state.