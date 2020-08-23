COVID-19 shows Nigeria’s healthcare meant for high and mighty- Ekechi

Former director, All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council on Election, Dr. Theodore Ekechi, has said he began early campaign on steps to be taken to avert the spread of coronavirus pandemic due to the poor state of infrastructure in Nigeria.

Ekechi, who stated this while receiving the “Distinguished Nigerian Ambassador for COVID-19” award noted that one advantage of COVID-19 pandemic was that it brought to the fore the deficiencies and the failures of our healthcare system.

He also stated that it served a very great lesson that the benefits of upgrading the healthcare facilities is not for the poor, not for the middle class, but for the high and the mighty.”

While commending the federal government for implementing the six point agenda of his call to temporarily close the country’s entry points, ban public gatherings, shot public institutions as well as schools, markets and worship places, the ex information commissioner in IMO state said all through his public life, journalists have provided a boost to his career.

Ekechi stated that he was encouraged by some journalists who helped him to spread the message as well as parted him on the back for the campaign.