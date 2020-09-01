Covid-19: Six months after in Lagos state



Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has released a comprehensive update on Coronavirus six months since the first case was recorded in Nigeria, from a traveller who landed in Lagos from Europe. EDET UDOH reports on the developments.

The Incident Commander for Lagos State Coronavirus Response, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has briefed Lagosian on the present situation of COVID-19 in the state six months after it was first identified.

In a-26 point statement, Sanwo-Olu revealed that the commissioner for health who is the Deputy Incident Commander for the Lagos State Coronavirus Response, Professor Akin Abayomi, who recently tested positive for the virus, was doing well, adding that he was discharging his duties from an isolation centre.



Professor Abayomi tested according to him on Monday August 24, 2020. “Our very own commissioner for health, and the Deputy Incident Commander for the Lagos State Coronavirus Response, Professor Akin Abayomi, announced that he had tested positive for the virus. “I am pleased to note that Prof Abayomi is doing well and in high spirits. Even in isolation, he continues to discharge his duties as health commissioner.

First case of Coronavirus in Lagos

The governor said August 28, marked six months since the first case of the pandemic was recorded in Nigeria through a traveller who landed in Lagos from Europe. Since then, the situation has progressed from travel-related infections to community transmission stage, bringing with it significant disruptions and changes to the way we live, socialise, worship and work.

Number of confirmed cases

“As at August 29, the state has a total of 18,083 confirmed cases of Covid-19. Of this number, we have 13,636 persons who have recovered with 1,820 still currently active in communities. Over the course of this pandemic, about 2,700 persons have been admitted into our various isolation centres across the state and of this number, we have registered 204 fatalities. This leaves us with 47 active cases under management across various government-owned isolation centres and private care centres.



Lagos as epicentre

He said the state has continued to be the epi-centre not only of the pandemic but also of response as well. “We continue to lead the way in testing, tracing and treating aggressively and adapting our responses to the rapidly evolving nature of the pandemic situation.

“I am also pleased to announce that our modelling shows that all our efforts at responding to this pandemic, are achieving the desired goal of flattening the curve, as we continue to see a consistent decline in the rate of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the state.

“I must however say that even as we continue to record a decline in the number of newly confirmed cases, this is not the time to rest on our oars and completely disregard the very necessary safety precautions that have been issued for our safety and well-being.

“As I have previously noted, we now have two pathways through which confirmed Covid-19 cases are managed in the state: either through our Home-Based Strategy or in designated COVID Care Centres supported by access to telemedicine services through the state-owned EKOTELEMED and also medical visits by our health personnel.”



The governor said, “With regards to our Home-Based Care Strategy, we have dedicated Covid care packs that are issued to those who have tested positive and are being managed through that. “In terms of testing, we now have in Lagos state four public laboratories and 10 private laboratories accredited and approved for Covid-19. Testing in any of the four public laboratories is available free of charge for those who show Covid-like symptoms or have had close contacts with confirmed cases.”

Calls for adherence to guidelines

Sanwo-Olu said, “Dear Lagosians, it is important to set out a number of reminders regarding the status of the pandemic in our state. Coronavirus is still very much with us while we have recorded a steady decline in the number of newly confirmed cases in the state, we must however continue to remember the easy transmissibility nature of this virus and the fact that it poses very severe consequences for the very vulnerable segment of our population. This, we must never forget.

“The fact that we have been seeing a gradual easing of the lockdown does not mean that we are now returning to our old way of doing things. The easing you are seeing is the outcome of a careful and deliberate attempt to ensure that livelihoods are not crippled by the overwhelmingly disruptive impact of the virus. It is certainly not an invitation to carelessness or nonchalance.

“We must all continue to adhere to the guidelines as outlined by the health authorities: Wear a mask in all public places, maintain physical distancing as much as possible and wash or sanitise your hands frequently and thoroughly. Avoid handshakes and hugs, and avoid mass gatherings.



Enforcement of guidelines

According to the governor, “A big part of the responsibility for enforcing these guidelines also lie with us as individuals. Shop and business owners and transporters have a duty to refuse entry and service to people who are not wearing masks. Religious leaders have a responsibility to ensure that services are conducted in full compliance with relevant guidelines as spelt out by NCDC and the state government.

“We must all show commitment to protecting ourselves and other people because there can be no collective safety without individual safety. We are only as strong as the most vulnerable amongst us.

“Dear Lagosians, let me now go on to remind us of the already-existing permissions and restrictions as well as new easing provisions to be unveiled in the coming days.

“As we are all aware, the federal government has announced the reopening of our international airspace to resume at both the Lagos and Abuja International airports on September 5, 2020.

“To this end, on our part in Lagos, we are working assiduously with the Federal Ministry of Aviation and NCDC to put in place robust and adequate measures that would continue to guarantee the safety and well-being of our people in the light of renewed international air-travel.

“Furthermore, in the course of this week, we would be visiting the International Airport to gauge the level of preparedness and other ancillary matters,” he said.

Opening of schools

“I will now go on to remind us of the existing permissions and restrictions as well as newly revised opening dates for our learning institutions: Firstly, we are pleased to announce that tertiary institutions will reopen from September 14, 2020. However, as regards primary and secondary schools, we are working towards reopening these institutions anytime from September 21, 2020. This decision is not cast in stone and is subject to a review of our ongoing modelling of the state’s response to the pandemic.“Restaurants are permitted to open for in-dining services and they must ensure the maintenance of a 50% maximum occupancy at any point in time. They must also have obtained a Provisional Safety Compliance Certificate through the registration portal of the Lagos State Safety Commission.

“Social clubs and recreational centres that have registered trustees have also been permitted to open on the condition that they have applied for and obtained a Provisional Safety Compliance Certificate through the registration portal of the state safety commission.

“I must put on record here that we are sympathetic to the plight of business owners, particularly in the hospitality and tourism sectors. We are still reviewing the permissible opening dates for these businesses and would advise on this during the month of September. For the avoidance of doubt, all event centers, bars, lounges, night clubs, spas, beaches, cinemas, gyms and game Aparcades remain closed for now.

“All civil servants in the state’s unified public service system are to comply with prevailing guidelines and roster schedules issued by the Head of Service and/or their MDAs,” he added.



Calls for patience and understanding

As a government, he said, “We would continue to keep you updated on the decisions that we are taking in response to the pandemic. We will also continue to ask for your understanding and cooperation. These are challenging times for all of us, requiring extra levels of patience, sacrifice and understanding.“I would like to once again thank all our frontline health workers, and non-medical personnel – drivers, cleaners, attendants – for your unflinching dedication and service to the fight against this pandemic. “Our gratitude also goes to all our Monitoring and Compliance Teams at the state and local government levels for their efforts so far. “I equally thank all of our security agencies – the police; military; DSS, the civil defence and others for working hard to help maintain law and order.”