COVID-19 still a myth to many Nigerians, poll reveals 

Despite the devastation COVID-19 has done globally, one-third of Nigerian adults say they are unlikely to get vaccinated against the pandemic, including many who say they don’t believe the virus exists.

This is the outcome of a new survey carried out by Afrobarometer in conjunction with NOI Polls.

Presenting this report to the public Monday in Abuja, the chief executive officer of NOI Polls, Dr Chike Nwangwu, said the outcome of this recent poll is the product of random sampling carried out throughout the country.

“The Afrobarometer team in Nigeria led by NOIpolls, interviewed a nationally representative sample of 1,600 adult citizens of this country in March 2022. A sample of this size yields country level results with a margin of error of +/-2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level.”

The report said, “Fewer than four in 10 citizens report having received a vaccination against the virus.”

The report also dwelt on the general perception about the palliative measures against the effect of the pandemic which shows that most households in the country did not enjoy palliatives.

“As the government tries to respond to the economic and social impact of the pandemic, three in 10 citizens say someone in their household lost a job, a business, or a primary source of income due to the pandemic, but far fewer report receiving government assistance to weather the fallout.

“Most citizens also believe that resources intended for the response to the pandemic were lost to government corruption.”

In specific figures, the report says 28% of Nigerians say someone in their household lost a job, business, or primary source of income due to the pandemic while fewer than 37% Nigerians say they have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Twenty nine percent of citizens who say they are unlikely to get vaccinated cite a variety of reasons for their hesitancy to include that COVID-19 doesn’t exist; therefore not life-threatening. 18% said they do not trust the vaccine.

In her presentation, the director of PHC FCT PHCB, Dr Ruqqaya Wamako appealed to Nigerians to drop the hesitancy towards the vaccine, saying that they are clinically tested and reliable.

There were presentations from other stakeholders like Lionel Essima, the assistant survey manager North and West Africa of CDD Ghana and head, Department of Sociology, University of Abuja Professor Meg Igholo and others.

