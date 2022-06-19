COVID-19 stimulus: FG monitors utilisation of agric inputs for Kogi farmers



The International Fund for Agricultural Development/Value Chain Development Programme (IFAD/VCDP) weekend commenced monitoring and follow-up of rice farming activities of the beneficiaries of its agric inputs in Kogi state.



The federal government through the IFAD/VCDP recently distributed free farm inputs such as fertiliser, certified rice seeds, and herbicides to more than 560 rural farmers in Kogi state, aimed at boosting food security to cushioned the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on rural farmers tagged: ”Rural Poor Stimulus Facility (RPSF).



Speaking at cluster farm centre in Magajiya, Lokoja, Saturday, the national coordinator of the programme, Dr. Fatima Aliyu, said the essence of the monitoring was to ensure that beneficiaries which comprised both youth and women rice farmers make judicious use of the farm inputs.



Represented by her technical assistant, Mallam Hamza Shehu, the national coordinator, said the monitoring exercise would be a continuous process from planting to harvesting activities, and the judicious use of the proceeds by the farmers to achieve the intended purposes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

