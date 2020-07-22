Covid-19: Taraba records 24 new cases

The Taraba state technical committee chairman on covid-19, Dr. Innocent Vakkai , Wednesday disclosed that the state has recorded 24 new cases.

Vakkai while briefing journalists in Jalingo said the new cases were not recorded in a single day.

He said that the outbreak were accumulated cases recorded in the last two weeks.

He lamented that non adherence to the government social distance directive were major reason for the upsurge of the pandemic.

He maintained that the committee is working round the clock to have a testing centre in the state.

According to him, the state government have commenced acute case search in communities where they were outbreak, adding that no fewer than 500 samples have been tested.

The Chairman who encouraged the people to imbibe the habits of wearing facemask in public places, saying government is at the verge of coming out with guidelines that would stop the spread of the virus during the forthcoming Sallah celebration