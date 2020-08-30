COVID-19: Taraba to establish collection centres in 5 LGAs

In the fight against the spread of coronavirus, Taraba state governor, Darius Dickson Ishaku, Friday said government has concluded plans to establish collection centres in Ardo Kola, Wukari, Sardauna,Takum and Gassol local government area of the state.

Ishaku, who stated this in Jalingo while commissioning a Remodeled GeneXpert Laboratory Centre for COVID-19 testing in the state said the provision of the laboratory was in fulfillment of his promise during his visit to one of the isolation centres in the state few months ago.

Ishaku, who was represented by his deputy, EHaruna Manu stated that if there is any suspected case of COVID-19, there will be no need to take sample to Jos, Plateau state, which is a nine hour drive from Jalingo or Abuja for testing.

Chioma Ezeomah, founder, Biosafety Management Company and consultants to the Taraba state Ministry of Health said that testing for COVID-19 will commence next week in the centre.

She stated that the result would be out within 24/48 hours after testing, adding that about forty six samples can be tested in a day at one centre.

She said the facility were established in a manner that the personnel would be safe from contacting COVID-19.