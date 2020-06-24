COVID 19: Task Force Chair raises alarm in Bayelsa

The Permanent Secretary Ministry of Health and Chairman Bayelsa state COVID-19 task force Dr Inodu Apoku on Wednesday warned that the number of coronavirus cases wouldl increase in the next few weeks.

He predicted that a lot of people were going to get infected.

Disclosing that the state was moving towards the peak of the infection, Dr Apoku urged Bayelsans not be afraid.

He said the surveillance team was on top of the situation.

Speaking to journalists in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital, Dr Apoku also asked Bayelsains to go about their normal businesses.

He said, “What is going to happen is that the number will continue to increase. We are moving towards the peak of the infection in Bayelsa state. The number will continue to increase until it will stabilie.

“It will straighten up and deepen. By the time it deepens, then we are out.

“In the course of this a lot of people are going to be infected. The surveillance team will pick them out get them tested treated isolated quarantined and all of that will be done.

“Bayelsans should not be afraid. The government is ready and is doing everything possible to see that Bayelsans are very well protected.”

The task force chairman assured that the state’s screening center would be ready by the end the month, adding that all the necessary measures were being put in place to make sure that the screenings will be done in the state.

He disclosed that contrary to what the residents of bayelsa were concerning the task force activities, Do Akpotu said, “From time Imomorial, the chuch has been a place of knowledge and our people believed so much on their pastors but the pastors are not helping the issues.”

He however cautioned some churches that were not adhering to the COVID-19 protocols to do so.

