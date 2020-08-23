Covid-19: Tasking CSOs and media on monitoring of palliatives



As partners in progress, civil society groups and the media were recently trained on monitoring Covid-19 palliatives meant for Jigawa state as BAYO ALABIRA reports.

It was expected that the distribution of Covid19 palliative in Jigawa state must be done with transparency in mind. Expectedly, the palliative should be given to the right people as everyone needs to be carried along irrespective of background.

The exercise must be transparent in nature irrespective of political lianages, sections or area one is coming from. And to make that a reality, it must be monitored by civil society organisations and the media with a view to avoid diversion to wrong places like individual houses or political party member strongholds.



In view of this, the Action Against Hunger (ACF) recently organised a three- day training in Kano for CSOs and media partners in Jigawa state on the need to monitor those palliatives. During the training sessions, the CSOs and media partners were grilled on how to monitor, supervise and track every movement of the palliatives in order to ensure it is fairly distributed to beneficiaries who are mostly the aged and less-privileged members of the society across the 27 LGAs in the state.

Necessity of the palliatives

As part of Nigeria’s effort to curb the impact of the spread of coronavirus in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari enacted the Covid-19 regulation 2020 among others, imposed significant restrictions in the movement of persons and goods in all parts of the country like public places, worship centres and business environments.

The resource persons throughout the three-day training took time to explain why monitoring is necessary when its come distribution and sharing of palliative. Post distribution monitoring, especially, is a tool which aims at systematic collection and analysis of information of the programme as it progresses.

The objective is to further provide CSOs and government with valid information which they can use to assess the efficiency of various inputs of the programme and effectiveness of this programme in terms of meeting the set objectives.

It would also provide a whole range of information from credibility of the beneficiaries targeting vulnerable households, obtaining information on the usage of cash and good transfers, accountability, citizen’s satisfaction, quality of food items to ensure it is rich in nutrition. It also assesses the beneficiary’s and community member’s satisfaction with targeting processes.



The role of CSOs and the media partners

The project manager of Action Against Hunger in Jigawa state, Stella Esedumme, said it is important for the media and civil society organisations to monitor, supervise and track the distribution of the palliatives dolled out by federal government, individuals and private organisations as well as the state government.

The duo of Esedumme and the resource person Abdulrashid Abdulwahad who jointly piloted the programme during the three day training in Kano made it clear that the magnitude of that nature involving funds and items need to be closely monitored to avoid the temptation of misdirecting the items by those saddled with the responsibilities of distributing them to the right people in accordance with the laid down protocol.

“The government of Nigeria and the state have put in place measures to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic in the country through the Presidential Taskforce on Covid19. This has become necessary considering the importance attached to palliatives which under all circumstances must be handed over to the people directly affected by Covid-19. And it is the responsibility of CSOs and media partners to make sure that the palliatives get to the doorsteps of the right people.”

She added further that, “The nation’s approach to tackling the pandemic is focused on the protection of lives and the preservation of livelihoods. CSO and the media engagement could help in achieving the public expectations of Covid-19 palliative in Nigeria. Because doing that is necessary otherwise the aims of the entire programme would be lost towards self-actualisation by those given the mandate to carry out the task accordingly. So CSOs and media partners should work hard to achieve the desired impact.”

It was further explained that both the CSO and the media are agents of promoting transparency and accountability of public funds because they had been in the fronlines towards the advocacy in Nigeria.

According to them, even the foreign donors always have trust on CSOs and media about anything that needs to be prudently shared or distributed among the general public. It is also believed that without the participation of CSOs and the media, the exercise would lack credibility and the expectation of the general public would be lost.

They pointed out that with the influx of funds from federal government, private sector and international communities, it is mandatory to promote transparency in the collection and disbursement of those funds, saying if CSOs and the media are left out of such exercise, then the international donors and the international communities would no longer have confidence to doll out assistance during any calamity such the Covid19 pandemic.

The resource persons stressed that there is a need for community engagement on Covid19 pandemic which affects members of every community differently. “Therefore, CSOs and the media should bridge the gap between the government and the people and can better relate the intentions of the government in a way that gains the trust of the people. It is also important that the government leverages CSOs and the media framework spread across the country to ensure that its messages are received and well understood even in the most marginalised and isolated or hard to reach communities.

“Daily wage earners have lost their resources of income due to the lockdown and the poor are starving. Therefore CSOs and the media have the mechanisms, capacity and strategy to engage community members and develop a response that captures vulnerable communities. With this, it is expected to make it work accordingly, considering the fact that anything done or said can be implemented accordingly,” they emphasised.



Humanitarian aid

The raging controversy regarding the distribution of palliatives and the modalities can be addressed with the involvement of CSOs in the distribution. The CSOs involvement in humanitarian work is non-partisan as they already have a comprehensive list of beneficiaries in different communities as well as an organised model of distribution.”They can also reach many hard-to-reached areas and populations and have the trust of the public. The Involvement of CSOs would ensure a wide reach of the government’s social programme and better accountability of funds disbursed to that effect.”



Objective of the training

Among the objectives of the training is to train the CSOs and the media on how to track and ascertain the receipt of palliatives for accountability purposes and to hold the government accountable.

It can also determine how many LGAs benefited from the palliatives and samples needed for monitoring. The two partners can determine what question the assessment wants to answer as well as track and know whom the beneficiaries are in the state, among others.

Be it as it may, just recently, Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar also commenced the distribution of Covid19 palliatives to deserving community members across the 27 LGAs. He emphasised during the distribution of the palliatives that the entire process in Jigawa state would be credible, prudent and transparent. The governor maintained that the deserving affected communities would be treated fairly.

Badaru said about 150 trailer loads of palliatives to Jigawa state had been received and safely delivered to the state government for onward distribution to the affected people. And in order to make the whole process transparent, CSOs and the media were invited to monitor or supervise the exercise to avoid diversion of the items. Governor Badaru also distributed the social intervention of N5,000.00 each to the people at Gagarawa and Garki LGAs.