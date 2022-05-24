COVID-19: There’s no quick-fix cure, get vaccinated, NPHCDA tells Nigerians

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Tuesday said there are no quick-fix ‘cures’ except to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

NPHCDA Executive Director, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, stated this at the handover of 4,400,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines donated by the government of Spain.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said Long COVID is a condition characterised by long-term consequences persisting or appearing after the typical convalescence period of COVID-19.

It is also known as post-COVID-19 syndrome, post-COVID-19 condition, post-acute sequelae of COVID-19, or chronic COVID syndrome.

Shuaib said for those who feel they can easily recover from COVID-19 if contracted, it is possible, but that for some who get the virus, they may recover from the acute phase of the infection but still have long term side effects of the disease.

“Long COVID can affect nearly every organ system, with sequelae including respiratory system disorders, nervous system and neurocognitive disorders, mental health disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal pain, and anemia.

“A wide range of symptoms are commonly reported, including fatigue, malaise, headaches, shortness of breath, anosmia, parosmia, muscle weakness, low fever and cognitive dysfunction,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

