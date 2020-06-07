COVID-19: Traders count loses as Ogbete market reopens

Traders in Ogbete main market, Enugu, who recently returned to their stalls after closure for two months by the state government as part of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, are now counting their losses.



Some traders, who spoke to newsmen this weekend, said it had been very challenging for them and their families during the period the market closure lasted.



It would be recalled that the total closure of the market, as directed by the Enugu state government, started late March and it was opened fully for business on June 2.



However, the government had called for a partial opening in early April, which did not work due to traders not abiding by COVID-19 rules and protocols and it had to be shut down again until June 2.



A trader at the phone accessories section, Mr. Okechukwu Onyia, said the market closure was a worthwhile sacrifice meant to preserve life, but he incurred some damaged goods.



“I returned to see that some part of the roof of my shop was blown off by a rainstorm. It caused much damage to my goods. I’m trying to salvage the ones I can.



“Some that cannot be rescued would be thrown away. I cannot quantify them now,’’ Onyia said.



A dealer in stockfish, Mrs. Veronica Obi, said that rodents ate all her piles of stockfish while the market remained closed.



Obi said: “What was left is chaff. I threw them away. I thank God for life first.



“However, I also thank our governor for re-opening the market’’.



A cloth seller, Mr Chinedu Okeke, said he was anticipating an increase in sales soon as he had reached out to his customers.



“However, we still have the challenge of our customers, who come from other states, not making it to the market as there is still an inter-state travel ban in place.



“We pray that the lockdown will ease off nationally soon, because we are already aware of COVID-19 and its preventive measures,’’ Okeke said.



Meanwhile, traders and buyers in the market generally wear face masks and they are made to observe all safety rules in line with the guidelines of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

