Covid-19: UDUS produces open source ventilator

The Faculty of Engineering and Environmental Design (FEED), Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, has designed an open source ventilator as part of her commitment in the management of coronavirus in Nigeria.

In a memorandum signed by the vice chancellor, Professor Lawal Bilbis, it was announced that Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, has designed and produced a ventilator and an automatic/manual hand washing station.

The management of the institution has sent the product outside for review.

A lecturer in the Faculty of Engineering, Mr Adamu Mode, who launched the ventilator, stated that the ventilator is an open source which can be used to ventilate the patients without requiring any human intervention.

However, the students of the institution lauded the efforts of the management for this good initiative, urging other institutions to do the same.

A 100-Level student of Biochemistry, Chris Andrew, said the ventilator shows Nigerians are innovative. He advised the government to make facilities available and create an enabling environment to support projects like this.

A 400-Level student of Medical Laboratory Science, Sofiullah Abu Sufyan, who was impressed, stated that institutions shouldn’t only be a centre of consumption but innovation.

“I was really impressed when I heard that UDUS’ has recorded such a great milestone. Just as it is expected, a university should be a centre for innovation and not only consumption,” he said.

He however advised the government to be committed to funding research in the country’s tertiary institutions.

A 100-level student of Law, Rabi’at Achida, said the institution has proved to be a citadel of learning and research by contributing its quota towards curbing the virus by designing a ventilator.