COVID-19: Underage not required to produce vaccination card – JAMB





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said their earlier requirement for entering their facilities by candidates, clients and other members of the public does not include those below the age of 18 years.

The board said minors are not required to produce any vaccination card before being allowed access to their facilities because that category of persons are not covered by the NCDC vaccination policy.

This was contained in a statement signed by JAMB’s head of publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin, Tuesday.

The board had earlier announced a policy of no vaccination card, no entry into any of their facilities nationwide but discovered that many underage candidates were making frantic efforts to get vaccinated with some even falsifying their age to be vaccinated just to access services at the board’s facilities.

“It is to be noted that the policy, as announced by the Board, is in tandem with the NCDC policy of no vaccination, no access to public places as well as ensuring that only persons eligible for vaccination are vaccinated and issued the card.

“Meanwhile, in view of likely abuse by individuals, the Board would also require evidence of being underage to allow any underage individual access to its facilities,” Benjamin said.

This directive, he said is to protect the public as well as the staff of the board from the “ravaging virus and would want all and sundry to play their own part in this battle of ensuring that we have a healthy and productive population.”