COVID-19: Unilorin undergrauate invents automated hand-washing machine

A 500-Level student of the Department of Computer Engineering, University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Mr. Okunlola Emmanuel Olarewaju, has invented an automated hand-washing machine that would assist in the fight against the coronavirus.

Speaking about his invention, the student who hails from Ilora in Afijio local government area of Oyo state, said the machine was designed to dispense water and liquid soap to encourage the personal hygiene needed to fight the virus.

Olarewaju said he was motivated to invent the machine because he felt he had the skill to produce something better than those he had seen and used.

“When I saw other machines produced elsewhere, which require the operator to use his leg on a pedal before either water or liquid soap could come out, I remembered and was encouraged by the exultations of our lecturers who often advised us to always deploy our knowledge to bringing out innovations for mankind”.

He added that though his primary field of studies is Computer Engineering, his exposure to other aspects of engineering through the courses he took from other departments, particularly Fluid Mechanics, which deals with “embedded systems and robotics”, propelled him to attempt the project.

On the cost of producing a unit of the machine, Olarewaju said it would cost N180,000, if produced on a large scale.

The final-year student thanked his department, and one of his friends at the Department of Computer Engineering, Abdulkadir Folarin, for his encouragement.

A lecturer at the Department of Chemical Engineering, of the institution, Dr. Olawale Ajala, said Olarewaju was worthy of being celebrated.

He added that efforts were being made to secure patent for the innovation to protect the copyright of the inventor.