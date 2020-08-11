COVID-19: Using face masks without personal hygiene counter-productive – NCDC

The Director-General of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu said Monday that the use of face masks without observing personal hygiene and preventive measures would be counter-productive in the fight against coronavirus in the country.

Ihekweazu said this at the briefing of the Presidential Task Force on Control of COVID-19.

Represented by the Head of Surveillance and Epidemiology Department, Mrs Elsie Ilori, the NCDC boss said other preventive measures to be strictly observed include avoiding large gatherings, frequent washing of hands and maintaining physical distancing.

“And as the number of COVID-19 cases increases globally, it brings to the forefront the need to adhere to preventive measures, therefore wearing of masks is a key aspect of this preventive measures and several studies have shown that its effectiveness is in reducing the risk of infection,” she said.

She said those who do not show symptoms are the ones likely to infect people leading to fatalities as evident in the NDDC data.

“We are now closer to 1000 fatalities for COVID-19. This situation is not unique to Nigeria, is a global issue and it requires collective efforts. This is the eight month since the world has been heavily impacted by this disease.

“And by doing our own beat, you can go through it much faster and taking responsibilities and adhere to preventive measures of COVID-19 as well as emphasising on the need for its within our family members and friends.

“When going out wear a mask, especially when you’re in a situation where physical distancing might not be possible and that includes making public transports or in the marketplaces. Face mask should never be shared. This is very important,” she said.