COVID-19 vaccination court order speculative – Obaseki

September 1, 2021 Patrick Ahanor Health 0




Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki


Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, Wednesday, described as misconception, a in Port-Harcourt order restraining the state government from enforcing compulsory COVID-19 vaccination of residents.
Obaseki who said his directive on vaccination was not compulsory, however insisted that individuals without proof of vaccination would be barred from access to religious centers public places. 


The governor said, “Some persons who purport to be activist went on litigation tourism outside the state.”

He stated this during a press briefing at the government House in Benin City,  the state capital. 

