COVID-19 vaccination court order speculative – Obaseki



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, Wednesday, described as misconception, a Federal High Court in Port-Harcourt order restraining the state government from enforcing compulsory COVID-19 vaccination of residents.

Obaseki who said his directive on vaccination was not compulsory, however insisted that individuals without proof of vaccination would be barred from access to religious centers and public places.



The governor said, “Some persons who purport to be activist went on litigation tourism outside the state.”

He stated this during a press briefing at the government House in Benin City, the state capital.