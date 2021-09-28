COVID-19 vaccination not license to immortality – Edo govt



A 71 year-old woman who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 disease, has reportedly died from the virus in Edo

The state team leader on COVID-19, Dr. Ebomwonyi Osagie, who disclosed this in Benin City said the unnamed “woman was admitted on the 23rd into our treatment facility and died on the 27th of September 2021.”

According to Osagie, medical records showed that the woman has taken two doses of Astrazeneca vaccine – with the last inoculation administered in June.

Continuing, Osagie said, “120, 000 persons have been vaccinated in Edo. .. And that we had only one mortality showed that the state’s response to the pandemic has yielded positive results.

“Moreso, vaccination is not a license to immortality. People infected with coronavirus could die of any other disease like diabetes, blood pressure and others.”

Osagie further stated that the state recorded 12 new cases from the 202 samples collected in the last 24 hours.

He said Edo has witnessed a 13.2 percent drop in average test positivity rate, 66.7 percent reduction in fatality rate and 70.7 decline in new case identification.”