Covid-19 vaccine: Prioritise journalists as front-liners, body charges FG

March 10, 2021 Tope Sunday News



The Fourth Estate Professional Society (FPS), Wednesday, called on the to immediately include on the list of first beneficiaries of the Covid-19 vaccination exercise across the country.

The body particularly frowned at a situation where petrol attendants were profiled as front-line workers to benefit in the first phase of the roll-out without including .

FPS in a statement issued by its Abuja Chapter Chairman, Mr Kehinde Osasona, and Secretary, Emmanuel Ekwe, in Abuja, described the development as unfortunate and .

According to the association, in other climes like China and Zimbabwe were included in the Covid-19 vaccination priority list alongside front line  workers.

 “Imagine in Lagos state, primary care boards listed petrol and workers among front liners and were not listed. It is not fair that who are vulnerable and yet keep risking their lives like workers have now been exposed to the virus.

“For us, it has become mandatory for our colleagues in the line of duty to be prioritized once vaccinated, they could perform their duties of informing and educating the public about the vaccine and also help in dispelling any form of and disinformation about the Covid-19 vaccine,” the body said.

The body, however, hailed the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 (PTF) for prioritizing journalists covering the beat.

FPS urged governments at all levels to do the needful, saying that Nigerians still rely on from journalists as authentic.

