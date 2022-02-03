COVID-19 vaccines: Myth and fact

The year 2020 will not be easily forgotten by the global community, Nigeria inclusive, because of the outbreak of the devastating Covid-19. The deadly virus, which was first reported in China in 2020, engulfed the world at a time people were happy and celebrating the new year.

The Covid-19 is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus (2 SARS-COV-2).

The first confirmed case in Nigeria was announced on February 27, 2020, when an Italian national in Lagos tested positive for the virus. On March 9, 2020, the second case of the virus was reported in Ewekore, Ogun state – a Nigerian citizen who came in contact with the Italian national.

Since the first case of Covid-on February 27, 2020, in Nigeria, the nation’s economy took a nosedive. Thirteen days after its importation from Italy, precisely March 11, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid-19 a global pandemic.

As the spread of the virus continues internationally and locally at an unimaginable scale, the official responses appear to focus on mainly limiting the spread within the country through social isolation policy, which includes shutting down educational institutions, limiting work and restricting movement of people, providing palliatives to the “vulnerable and poorest of the poor”, the imposition of night time curfews and so on.

Because of the devastating effect of the pandemic, economically, socially, culturally and educationally, an unprecedented combination of political will, global collaboration and funding have enabled the rapid development of Covid-19 vaccine without compromising safety.

The Covid-19 vaccines currently rolling off production lines have been developed faster than any other vaccine against new diseases in history.

How did the scientists achieve this incredible feat? And could the lesson learnt enable more rapid development of future vaccines as well?

Having discovered Covid-19 vaccines, people are having various false belief or idea that the developed world only come up with poison to kill all underdeveloped world, especially African countries.

But the fact about the vaccines as proven by the WHO is that it is harmless, safe, effective and meant to save lives.

If the developed world want to wipe out the entire African nations, they would have done that long ago through the use of deadly antibalistic weapons of mass destruction and the aids that underdeveloped countries receive from them.

As proven by the WHO, the vaccine has since been proven to be harmless on the human body as such people should not be afraid to go to any primary health care center close to them to get vaccinated in orderr to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to record by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), from the first reported case of the virus in the country, samples tested are 3,933,209, confirm cases 250,347, active cases 23,768, discharged cases 223,487 and death recorded 3092 as at Saturday, January 15, 2022.

The government, again in order to ensure a Covid-19 free society in October last year through the secretary to the government of the federation and the presidential steering committee chairman, directed that all federal civil servants must be vaccinated, failing which they would be denied access to government offices with effect from December 1, 2021.

There is also a travel ban that has been put in place by various countries on people who are not vaccinated.

Therefore, I am calling on all the citizens of our dear country to come out en mass to be vaccinated so that collectively we can defeat this enemy of humanity and development.

Jidauna Paul Dogo,Department of Mass Communication,Abubakar Tatari Ali Polytechnic, Bauchi, Bauchi state [email protected]