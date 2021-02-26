COVID-19 vaccines: NPHCDA conducts training for health workers nationwide

Preparatory to the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines into the country in a few days, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has rolled out a nationwide training programme for health care workers nationwide.

A statement by head, Public Relations Unit of NPHCDA, Mohammad Ohitoto Thursday said the training will include those involved in the COVID-19 vaccination at the national and state levels.

Ohitoto said over 13,000 health care workers have been trained at the national training of trainers in the first phase adding that: “This training involves participants from the national, state and local government levels. By March, 1 2021, the training will be cascaded to the ward and facility levels where over 100,000 health workers will be trained.”

He stated further that: “The training programme is aimed at updating the skills of the health care workers in the effective handling, storage and administration of COVID-19 vaccines ahead of their arrival.

“Also, as part of preparations to ensure efficient and effective vaccination activities, a self e-registration link that will enable Nigerians to personally register themselves, obtain their pre-vaccination numbers and schedule their preferred date and time for vaccination has been created.

“This e-registration link will be provided in the coming days.

The Executive Director/CEO, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib has enjoined Nigerians, particularly health care workers nationwide to take advantage of the opportunity provided by the federal government to protect themselves and curb the spread of COVID-19.”