Covid-19 vaccines: We ‘ve enough storage facilities, ground handling companies declare

As Nigerians await the arrival of the first batch of four million doses of the Covid-19 vaccines from the COVAX facility in India today Tuesday, ground handling companies in the country have declared their readiness to provide storage services and facilities for the duration of the vaccination across Nigeria.

The two leading ground handlers in the aviation industry, Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) PLC and the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) PLC on Monday were upbeat that when call upon at anytime, they have enough storage facilities and capacities to handle the vaccines at specified and required temperature.

Recall Chairman of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha has affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines are scheduled to depart the manufacturer’s facility in India on 1st March 2021 and arrive in Abuja at 11 am on 2nd March 2021(today).

Boss Mustapha said “Barring any change in the delivery plans released to PTF by UNICEF. The logistics arrangements are being handled by UNICEF. It will depart Indian on 1st March 2021 and arrive Abuja on 2nd March 2021 by 11 am.

An official of nahco who spoke to our correspondent in Lagos said the company have the capability and capacity to handle the vaccines and have prepared all the necessary cold rooms and equipment to handle such materials and is prepared to swing into action.

He said “We have prepared our cold rooms and other facilities in Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Porth Harcourt for something like this. Once we receive alerts from any quarters, we are ready to go”

Also speaking, Spokesperson for SAHCO PLC, Mrs Vanessa UANSOHIA said the with a total of 7 cold rooms and freezers fitted with the latest technology to adapt the required temperature for any cargo, the firm is ready to handle such temperature sensitive cargo.

She added: “With experienced well-trained staff with CEIV certifications to handle pharmaceuticals, SAHCO is positioned to handle the covid-19 vaccine which is expected to be made available to the public soon.

These freezers and cold rooms which can be used as hub for cargo from up to 12 to 15 aircrafts pallets each are equipped with temperature and data loggers which makes it easy for specified logging of the right temperature.”

