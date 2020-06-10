COVID-19: VMN sensitises traders, doles out facemasks to over 200 people in Kubwa, others

Verve Megaminds Network(VMN), a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has organised a market sensitization and distribution of facemasks to 200 people at Kubwa market.

The founder of the group , Joseph Augustine said It is in a bid to give back to society and support government effort in tackling the pandemic in the country.

Augustine told Blueprint in Abuja said that

Hand washing sensitization and provided 6 hand washing tools to be placed at strategic locations in Passepa community and Kuchibuyi community both located in Biaji Kubwa under Bwari area council FCT.

Augustine said the aim of it is to reduce the spread of the virus, re-sensitization on sustainable preventive measures such as; physical distancing, wearing of nose mask, and handwashing cannot be over-emphasized looking at how people still cluster at market places.

He observed that in buses and some taxi drivers give out face masks to passengers to avoid being stopped by security agents and collect back when dropping the passenger.

He said all these practices have a tendency of increasing the spread of the virus and this is due to misinformation and misconceptions of coronavirus and its spread.

He said the rural communities are also not left out of this, as such, the need to re-educate people on practical ways to prevent the spread of the virus is important.

According to him, they produced branded 200 face masks, six big hand washing containers and liquid soap to be distributed (three each per community) and printed 1000 sensitization fliers on COVID-19, prevention and safety tips.

He explained that VMN is a team of young people with the vision to inspire, educate, show love, give hope, empower people to tap into and utilize their potentials. VMN was founded in 2013.

He further explained that every year VMN through her extended love project organizes a community service project.

“We extended love achievements to VMN Successfully conducted 6 Charity projects in 6years, and positively impacted over 3,000 people directly and over 8,000 indirectly.

“Visited 10 orphanage homes in 2014. Provided welfare materials for over 80 Children and helped several kids unlock their potentials, 3 of them are currently professional dancers.

“Advocated for Child Education and gave out academic materials, Uniforms to 40 less privileged Children from 6 public Schools. (Feed a child School a child 2015) among others.

In response, Kubwa Market Assistant Manager : Kamilu Adamu lauded the good gesture of the group stating that it would go a long way in curbing the spread of COVID-19.