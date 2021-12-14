COVID-19: We won’t accept short-shelf life vaccines – FG

The federal government said Monday that the expiration of one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines makes it imperative not to accept vaccines that have short-shelf life.

The Executive Director of National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr Faisal Shuiab, said this at an emergency media briefing by the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said over one million of the expired vaccines have already been withdrawn and would be destroyed publicly by the National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in line with environmental protocol.

He said the decision to destroy the vaccines publicly is to reassure Nigerians that there is no intention to use them.

Also speaking, Minister of Aviation, Mr Hadi Sirika, said the federal government has not retaliated the travel restrictions by the United Kingdom (UK), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada as a result of COVID-19 Omicron variant.

“The PSC is working with mandate ministries to address the issues surrounding the restriction imposed by some countries on travelers from Nigeria on account of the omicron variant. While each country is entitled to put in place measures to protect its citizens. Nigeria has similar responsibilities. However, based on existing relationships, Nigeria has initiated diplomatic steps to make these countries reverse their course. This is on-going in the interest of all parties concerned and we expect that positive results would emerge within the next one week.

“The PSC also evaluated the developments on the relationship between Nigeria and the UAE and we are pleased to inform you that the position of the federal government is in line with established ICAO protocols and the spirit of the BASA signed with the UAE. Our sovereignty remains paramount and mutual respects shall be our guiding principle in as much as it should be in the best interest of Nigeria. The PSC will at its next regular briefing on Monday, December 20, 2021 brief you fully on developments,” he said.