Covid-19: We’ll soon begin another evacuation of almajiris – Commissioner

The Kano state government has disclosed that it “will soon” begin to evacuate almajiris under the second phase to states of their origin as part of the on-going measures being taken to curtail the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner for Education and chairman, Almajiri Repatriation Committee, Sanusi Kiru, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Kano Friday.

According to him, the state government has concluded arrangements for commencement of the exercise as it has completed the expansion of the places where the almajiris would be quarantined for 14 days before being transported to their states.

He said: “We don’t want a repeat of what happened during the first phase of the evacuation exercise when some of the pupils were found to be infected with the virus after arriving in their states. We have expanded the places where they will be isolated to ensure that they are in good health condition before being sent back to their states of origin.”

He, however, stated that the committee would ensure that all non-indigene almajiris were repatriated to their states as Kano was also expecting other states to return its almajiris.

He said further that the state had so far repatriated over 1, 000 almajiris to various states since the beginning of the exercise in April 2020.