Covid-19: We’re addressing vaccination hesitancy in FCT – Dr. Wamako

Despite the advocacy in the FCT and the country about the potency of Covid-19 vaccines, a lot of residents still have apathy towards the vaccines. In this interview with ELEOJO IDACHABA, the FCT director of Primary Health Care Services, Dr. Ruqqaya Wamako, explains that all the vaccines currently in use against the pandemic in the country are potent.

Your office is one of those involved in addressing the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic. Where are we today as far as the pandemic and vaccine administration are concerned?

As far as the Covid-19 is concerned, I know that we have reached a certain stage in the fight against it. That is why only two new cases are recorded in the FCT every month unlike before. Although the disease now has limited spread, as far as vaccine dosage is concerned, we are still very far from the target because the hesitancy of vaccination is everywhere, whether in communities, among the elite and even health care givers.

Why is there any hesitancy at all?

Remember that the disease came out and took everyone unawares; that is why it is a pandemic. A lot of people are afraid of it because of the fatality rate. Also, remember that at the beginning, there was no medical remedy and people were shouting all over the world asking the government to do something. Now the government has done something by getting the vaccines, but social media users began negative, false news about the vaccination by saying that the vaccines kill, can change ones genetic composition, can cause disease, paralysis, dementia, etc. This negative campaign went far into communities and everyone became skeptical about it. Unfortunately, this perception went viral before we realised it, but by then a lot of damage had been done. Even among the health workers, there was hesitancy too because this was the first of its kind in the society and we thought they would adjust immediately but the fatality rate was initially a scare. So, we had to engage in interpersonal communication in order to tackle it and ultimately vaccination.

It is believed that Nigeria is yet to attain the World Health Organisation’s mandate on vaccination. What is your agency doing to attain that target in the FCT?

There is what we call scale strategy. This is all about scaling further into the communities, increasing our vaccination sites, reaching out to communities through traditional institutions, and integrating all the healthcare interventions. You know when you talk about primary healthcare, it is the first line in the medical value chain, but people don’t care to assess primary healthcare services, but would head straight to secondary and tertiary facilities for simple ailment that can be handled at the primary healthcare centres. These are centres that are closer to the people and communities where services can be assessed without the rigours of the secondary centres.

At the primary health care centres, we give our vaccines in strategic places like markets, shopping and corner shops and plazas. Then we have our mobile chain that goes round in the communities in the urban and rural areas. Also our jingles are also going round through the various media for proper dissemination. This is where we are asking for media collaboration to achieve the target, knowing that this is a government programme. We need them to help us educate the public about the essence of the vaccination and other programmes we carry out. We have interaction with religious and traditional rulers to help us talk to their subjects on this too.

We also formed advocacy groups to certain parastatal to sensitise the people as well. With the help of Breakthrough Action Nigeria, we also go far to reach places for people to know that we are there for them to easily get their vaccinations. These are the scale strategies I talked about. Let me also add that we do data capturing as we move about in order to keep an accurate record of persons vaccinated. That is the essence of the e-registration so that we can reach the 40 per cent target for vaccination

What can you say about the complaint that some of the vaccines currently in the country have expired?

Let me say that Nigerians are being pampered a lot. If you go to some countries, you would realise that they have only one type of vaccine, but that is not the case here where we have different types of vaccine doing the same type of job. They, however, have what we call ‘timing intervals’ of taking the first, second and third doses. The first that came into the country was AstraZeneca through which we vaccinated so many people. When the first batch got exhausted, we got another one. Thereafter Modena came and people were vaccinated. When people were vaccinated with AstraZeneca, there were no adverse effects as the social media had alleged; so when Modena came, people were wondering why the change, it we began social mobilisation through communities using our partners and means of communication to allay those fears by telling them that both vaccines are good.

Along the line, Johnson and Johnson vaccine entered the country, but most people didn’t know the way Johnson and Johnson works, so a lot of apathy against it started, but Johnson and Johnson covers both AstraZeneca and Modena. As a result of that, we decided to strategise by keeping the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for security compromised areas and hard-to-reach places just to avoid going there twice for first and second doses. We have such places in June, Abaji and parts of Gwagwalada. In many instances, health workers had to be escorted by security agencies before they could reach those places.

So, because of the convenience of Johnson and Johnson which covers both AstraZeneca and Modena, people felt there was something wrong with the first two vaccines; that was why we resorted to Johnson and Johnson. That is not correct. It’s just for the sake of convenience. All the vaccines are good and potent. The issue of alleged expired vaccines is not true. Remember that it costs a lot to produce those vaccines and are also not produced at the same time, but bit by bit. When we got them, we grouped them according to their expiry dates. We separated those with longer expiry dates from those with shorter expiry dates since they are produced at different times. So, there is no need for any fears about any expired vaccine.

What really are the benefits of being vaccinated?

The most important benefit of taking the vaccine is that one is protected after. Besides, you have sensitised your immediate community by telling them that the vaccines are safe. After vaccination, even if you come in contact with the disease, the effect would be minimal. Data has shown us that the unvaccinated are the worst victims of the pandemic. My advice is for people to get themselves vaccinated and adhere to all the known safety protocols put in place by the government and health institutions.

