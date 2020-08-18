Covid-19: We’re determined to provide essential services in FCT – Minister





FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has assured that in spite of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, the Administration will not fail to provide essential services to residents of the territory.



Aliyu, who acknowledged that the pandemic has dealt decisively with global economies, however maintained that the FCT Administration will continue to pursue people oriented projects such as road, water and health infrastructure, especially in the satellite towns.



The minister, who gave the assurance when members of EFAB City Estate paid her a courtesy visit, stressed that development of the city should be a collective responsibility of all and sundry.

Aliyu used the occasion to thank the leadership of EFAB City Estate for what she described as purposeful partnership in the provision of affordable housing to residents of the territory, warning however that the administration would not circumvent the existing laws for any development.



President of EFAB City Estate and leader of the delegation, Dr. Aminu Atabo, said the estate has not had it rosy in the area of infrastructural development, especially the access road leading to the estate, adding that residents of the estate have earlier called on the administration to provide temporary measures on the road before it gets cut off from the rest of the city.



According to him, “this road network from Life Camp junction end to our entrance gate is less than 2 kilometers. This road has been abandoned for several years and right now, it is about to be cut off.”



“Our findings indicate that there was no encroachment when the land was first allocated and developed. We would therefore deeply appeal to your office to direct the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to maintain the originally stipulated master plan that will not affect these houses that the combined value is put at N1.4 billion based on 2014 valuation.”



He, therefore, pledged the readiness of the estates for the construction of the temporary road network valued at the contract sum of N64.7 million, while appealing to the administration to support the project.

