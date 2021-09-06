COVID-19: We’re ready to help Nigeria on vaccination – Rotary Int’l president ﻿

The Rotary International President, Shekhar Mehta, Monday, declared the readiness of the club to assist Nigeria on the Covid-19 vaccination process.

Mehta, who spoke with Journalists shortly after his visits to the Primary Health Centre, Garki 11, where he monitored the Polio Immunization exercise and IDPs camp at Durumi, both in Abuja, said in the last 35 years, the club has been engaging in the Polio vaccination across the world.

To this end, he said with the club’s experience in Polio eradication across the world, it would be happy to assist the country in the Covid-19 vaccination process.

The Rotary president also disclosed that the club had assisted different countries with masks, sanitizers and ventilators upon the outbreak of the Covid-19.

He said: “Coming to Covid-19, of course, everywhere around the world Rotarians are working on Covid-19 along with the governments. When it first came, we provided masks, sanitizers, e.tc., and later on, we provided ventilators whenever the need was required.

“Now, we are here to work on the vaccination along with the government officials. I have been to three different countries before coming to Nigeria. Everywhere we were given support that Rotarians are ready to support the government in any way.

“I want to see the Minister of Health and I will reiterate to him that Rotarians are ready to help. Of course, we understand vaccines. For 35 years, we have done vaccines as far as Polio is concerned. So, we will be happy to help in the Covid-19 vaccination process.’’

Speaking on his visit to Nigeria, Mehta commended Rotarians in Nigeria for their efforts at helping humanity, adding that because of Nigeria, the Africa region was declared Polio free.

“I visited Nigeria to see how Rotary is functioning here and to ensure that there is growth in their membership. When we grow more, they will be able to do more.

“In Nigeria, Rotarians are doing excellent work in all fields, be it health, education, empowerment of girls. Their work is so outstanding. Let me first congratulate all the Rotarians and the citizens of this country.

“Because of Nigeria, the Africa region was declared Polio free and we just celebrated one year of that. Rotarians have been working very hard for many years to bring the best and this was one of the major battles that we have won’’.

At the IDPs’ camp at Durumi, the Rotary Clubs of Abuja/Maitama and Abuja Municipals gave scholarships to 21 indigent female pupils and donated over 1000 usable sanitary towels to young girls respectively.

Speaking with journalists at the side line of the event that was witnessed by Mehta, the President of Rotary Club of Abuja/ Maitama, Ms Victoria Unoarumi, said the benefiting pupils will be trained to the university level.

Also, the President of Rotary Club of Abuja Municipal, Mr. Ayuba Tuodolo, said aside from the donation of the usable sanitary towels, the young girls at the camp were also trained on how to produce the towels.