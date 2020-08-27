Covid-19: When flights resumed at Port Harcourt int’l airport



The government of Rivers state prior to the commencement of flights in and out of the state made observance of Covid-19 protocols compulsory. GODWIN EGBA writes that the measure was even strengthened following the resumption of flights.

The federal government on Wednesday, July 1 2020 announced the relaxation on inter-state movements across the country. Following this, on Saturday, July 11 2020, the minister of aviation, Hadi Sarika in a statement equally announced the resumption of local flights at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa. This development came as a relief to air travellers who for three months have been denied travelling following the closure of all airports as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bearing this in mind, Gov Nyesom Wike expressed government’s fears of the possible influx of people infected with the virus into the state following the resumption of flights at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.During a recent broadcast, he expressed an obvious concern, given the increasing number of COVID-19 cases.

The state commissioner for information, Nsirim while elaborating the state government’s concern noted that in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria, Gov Wike has shown leadership position as he was the first person to introduce measures that were strategically designed to contain the spread. These, he said include border closure, lockdown of some parts of the city, issuance of executive orders just to ensure that the state is safe. “Now, looking at the picture of the background presented, the borders are now open and there will be influx of people. The Port Harcourt International Airport would be receiving flights, but there is the need for personal responsibility.”



Governor Wike’s adviceHe advised that the relevant protocol of 14-day isolation be kept religiously if they are to receive friends, relations and business associates coming in from the heavily impacted areas in the country.The governor also in a broadcast expressed concern that a lot of people in the state do not obey protocols like social distancing and wearing of face masks. He talked specifically about what is happening in some churches as an example.

“Government would introduce policies which must be obeyed. And not just obeying because of COVID-19, but because it has now defied medical solutions. So to flatten the curve, everyone living and doing business in Rivers state needs to take responsibility.”



He stressed further that, “If I take responsibility and everyone around me takes responsibility to observe the relevant protocols, we are sure to flatten the curve.”

Nsirim elaborates furtherSpeaking about this, the information commissioner said, “People live riotously and do as if nothing is happening because there are places where people are still living in denial. I was talking with a friend yesterday, the mother said he should come to Oyigbo and that COVID-19 is only in Port Harcourt. Can you imagine? Just two weeks ago, my committee rounded off street –to-street campaign in all the 23 local government areas of the state. They still met people who are in this denial, that is the challenge but you see, until you lose somebody who is close to you, that is when you understand that this thing is real. So, it is important that everyone living and doing business in the state should have the kind of concern and passion that His Excellency has to flatten the curve.



“Governor is desirous that Rivers state remains safe. And that is why every day, he is initiating policies to ensure that strategically, the state is somehow isolated from the national spread. He is one man who will require the cooperation and understanding of citizens to ensure that what he has in mind for the state is actualised.

Nsirim said it is very likely that the disease would be imported and that is why the state needs collective responsibility. “Those who are working in the airport owe this nation a duty to ensure that relevant protocols at both entry and exit points are fully observed. And those multi-nationals and individuals who would receive visitors or staff from those heavily impacted areas owe the state that responsibility to ensure that relevant protocol of 14-day isolation is adhered to.



According to him, “If you listened to the governor’s broadcast, he appealled to residents that nobody would stop them from accepting their visitors, friends, relations or business associates, but in so doing, everyone should ensure that this is adhered to. The NCDC has said that if somebody is isolated for 14 days and the person is free, the likelihood of the person transmitting the disease would be greatly minimised. So, that is our appeal to everyone.”

Working relationship between the state gov’t and airport authorityNsirim noted that the state Ministry of Health is properly mobilised with trained surveillance staff for this purposed. “Before those flights came in today, other chartered flights have been coming in before then, health officials have always ensured that the relevant protocols are followed before those people are let into the state. So, the state Ministry of Health is fully mobilised.”

On the proactiveness of the governor, Nsirim said, “As far as I am concerned, the task force have not been dissolved. They are fully on duty and are to ensure that those who are coming in are thoroughly checked. Because our borders are open does not mean we are letting off our guards. We are not letting off our guards. For instance, there is the setting up of a committee which comprises civilians and security agents put in place to enforce the use of face masks.

“If you notice, one thing you would understand about his Excellency, Nyesom Wike, is that he is a pragmatic leader. If you go around the state since the executive order on face mask was introduced, you would notice that less than 30% of the populations are really obeying that order.

What we are seeing in the state is that people are doing ‘chin mask’. People just put the mask around their chin. You go to some churches you see people opening their mouths and things are spilling out in the enclosed environment on the chin.

“And the governor is saying that to grant this wearing of face masks the kind of weight that it deserved in order to save our people, a special task force would be put in place to monitor it. That is the only sure way because like I said earlier, a lot of people are still living in denial.”