COVID-19: WHO donates 400,000 education materials in Yobe





The World Health Organisation (WHO) under its Health Emergency Programme in the North-east has donated over 400,000 copies of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials to Yobe state government.



The WHO programme manager North-east, Dr. Collins Owili, who was represented by public health officer, Dr. Ibrahim Audu Salisu, presented the materials in Damaturu.



He said the items were provided with the aim of enlightening, educating and informing the public on the dangers of the disease through robust sensitisation in communities, offices and business places across the state.



Owili added that WHO had also provided support on COVID-19 response, surveillance, laboratory management, case management, infection prevention and control, including risk management in the state.



“As part of our efforts to support Yobe state, the Ministry of Health in the COVID-19 response, WHO carried out capacity building to 350 health workers across the 13 general hospitals in the state on surveillance, laboratory case management, risk management, infection and prevention control”, Collins said.



Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the Yobe Commissioner of Health, Dr. Lawan Gana, commended WHO for the donations and promised to ensure judicious utilisation of the items for the purpose the items were meant for.



“On behalf of the Yobe state COVID-19 Prevention and Control Committee, we are happy to receive these donations from WHO to boost our risk communication activities. We assure you that we will judiciously use the items for better results,” Gana said.