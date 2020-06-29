Covid-19: Why schools ‘re still closed – FG

The federal ministry of education in collaboration with Afritex is holding educational technology summit online and telecast conference on the theme: “Emergency Response: EdTech for Teaching and Learning.”

In opening his speach, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Arch. Sunny Echono, said President Muhammadu Buhari was highly concerned and worried about closure of schools, noting that plans were on top gear to reopen schools even in the face of rising trend in covid-19 pandemic because “schools cannot be closed continuously.”

He said to reopen schools, additional teachers and teaching materials are required to meet the changing learning and teaching environment.

He warned Nigerians who hold the wrong notion that covid-19 was for rich people, saying, “it is real and makes no difference between the rich and the poor.

