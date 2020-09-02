COVID-19: Woman leader empowers 80 with palliatives in Anambra



As part of her social responsibility, the wife of Traditional Prime Minister of Obosi, Idemili North local government area, Anambra State, Chief Irene Anibogwu, Wednesday, distributed palliatives worth over N10 million to some women of the community.



Anibogwu, while distributing the items which included some cash, bags of rice, drinks, food condiments and others, said they were aimed at enabling the women mostly the aged and widows to cushion the effect of coronavirus.

She said the pandemic which has affected both the poor and the wealthy globally, was too harsh on women.



Anigbogu then, urged philanthropists and other spirited individuals as well as corporate entities to rally support for women in the society.

The President women wing of Mmakwum village, Mrs Edith Chiemenam, while thanking Anibogwu for the gifts, said it would go a long way in helping the women to bounce back in their enterprise and homes.



One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Patricia Egbunam, aged 86, advised the young women empowered with cash gifts to utilise them in establishing enterprises and other ventures.