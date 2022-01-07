COVID-19: Yobe deputy gov, HOS receive booster jab

Yobe state deputy governor Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, Thursday, received his booster jabs of AstraZeneca vaccine in addition to the initial two jabs he had taken earlier this year at the Government House, Damaturu.



The vaccine was administered by the Chief Nursing Officer to the deputy governor, Mal. Abubakar Janga.





Similarly, the Head of Service (HOS), Mohammad B. Nura some commissioners also received their booster jabs.



Speaking on the significance of the vaccine, the deputy governor urged the general public to visit the nearest health facility or any vaccination center with their vaccination cards.



According to him, the booster jab would help to reduce the risk of the pandemic, stressing that no one is safe until everybody is safe, as the virus does not discriminate.



While answering questions from newsmen, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr mohammed Lawan Gana, said vaccine is very powerful tool to prevent transmission of the disease as well reducing the casualties.



Dr Gana explained that advocacy is crucial at a time when people may be taking decision about medical treatment or changes.



He said the booster shot gives a better chance against the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Related

No tags for this post.