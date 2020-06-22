COVID-19: Zamfara begins e-learning in primary, Qur’anic schools

Zamfara state government has commenced e-learning programmes for primary and Qur’anic schools across the state.

A statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Zamfara state Universal Basic Education Board, Malam Ismail Labaran Dashi, and made available to Blueprint Monday, said the e-learning programme was being organised by the Zamfara state Universal Basic Education Board in order to assist children to continue their education at home as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

The chairman, Zamfara State Universal Basic Education Board, (ZAMSUBEB), Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu Danmadamin Maradun, said the E-learning exercise is currently airing at NTA Gusau and Zamfara state Radio and Television service at different hours every day.

“The aim of the exercise is to ensure pupils to get more knowledge while at home during the ongoing stay-at-home order by the federal and state governments, pending the reopening of schools.”