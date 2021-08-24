COVID-19: Zamfara gets 65,968 Moderna vaccine doses

The Zamfara state government has received a total of 65,968 covid-19 Moderna vaccine doses for the take-up of the vaccination exercise in the state.

Speaking during the formal flag off of the vaccination exercise, the state chairman, COVID-19 Task Force who is also the state speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Nasiru Muazu Magarya, commended the government of the United Sates of America for the doses given to the state to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Magarya also commended the federal government for allocating adequate doses to the state, saying that the state government will do everything possible to ensure provision of power supply for safe keeping of the vaccine doses.

He also lauded the efforts of development partners who are working closely with state government to ensure effective healthcare services among people of the state, particularly rural communities and he urged them to maintain the tempo.

Speaking during the event, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Habibu Yelwa, said the ministry will ensure success of the COVID-19 Moderna vaccination exercise in the state.

Dr. Habibu Yelwa also called on those who attained the age of 18 to come out and be vaccinated in order to contain the spread of the disease in the state.