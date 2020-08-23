Covid:19: Corps member invent body temperature reading device



A Corps Member, Taiwo Durodola, serving in Nasarawa state has taken the fight against the virus a notch higher by inventing a T-Smart, a body-temperature reading device.

“In response to the challenge thrown to their creative ingenuity by the NYSC Director- General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, arising from COVID-19 pandemic, Corps Members have taken up the gauntlet, and continued to amaze Nigerians with so many inventions, tailored towards stemming the spread of the virus in the country.

“In the past few months, some Corps Members across the length and breath of the country have come up with a number of inventions in response to the challenge thrown by the NYSC helmsman, thus, underscoring the centrality of the Scheme as catalyst for unity and national development.



“Devices such as disinfection chambers, pedal- operated water, soap and sanitiser dispensers have been invented and donated to the Federal and State Governments, as well as some communities, as part of efforts by the National Youth Service Corps to battle COVID-19, which regrettably remains a formidable enemy that must be defeated,” she said



Adeyemi said further that thousands of facemasks, liquid soaps and hand sanitisers have equally been produced and donated towards the cause.



“There is no gainsaying the fact that this invention, among other inventions of the Corps Members have the capacity of earning foreign exchange for the country, if patented and mass-produced,” she said.

