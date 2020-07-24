Covid19: Delta slashes workers, appointees’ salaries

The Delta state government on Friday announced a slash in the salaries of civil servants and political appointees in the state for the period of six months following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, at a joint press conference with the Trade Union Congress (TUC) chairman, Mr. Martins Bolu, Head of Service, Mr. Reginald Boyoku, in Asaba, said other staff entitlements such as promotion, allowances and advancement were not affected.

The SSG said Organised Labour was consulted before the announcement, adding that the proposed wage review was a painful and difficult decision, but inevitable in the current circumstances.

He said, “It’s only applicable to political appointees and workers on grade level 7 and above, and does not affect workers on salary grade 1-6 and frontline medical personnel.

“It’s not repudiation of the payment of the new Minimum Wage in the state, but a temporary measure that will be lifted as soon the economy improves which we hope will be within the next six months

“We, therefore, urge the state workforce and political appointees to see this as a necessary sacrifice and contribution by them towards cushioning the effects of the coronavirus on the finances and overall economy of the state.”