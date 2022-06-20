Coy donates 2 Argentine horses to Navy polo team

The Casiva group of companies Ltd., has donated two Argentine ponies (horses) to the Nigerian Navy (NN) polo team for their outstanding performance.

The Chairman of the company, Alhaji Nasiru Dano, said his organisation decided to donate the horses to the service because of their outstanding performance in the game of polo in the country.

“The fastest growing polo team today in Nigeria is the NN polo team. In less than one year, I remember during the Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo conference, which took place in kano State, and also in Abuja, they did marvelously well by clinching the trophies.

“They were in Port Harcourt for the Theophilus Danjuma’s polo tournament and they clinched trophy. Even during the 50th anniversary of Nigerian Army polo competition, the NN team won the trophy.

“In Lagos they were there also, during the Lagos State polo tournament, they did very well. We all know that polo is military and military is polo.

“Therefore, we have no reason not to encourage them for such performance in the game of polo.

“We at Casiva Ltd., want the team to do more because we have seen the commitment of the CNS.

“In less than one year, what NN has done in the game is a pointer to the fact that they are really making the military and the country proud.

The chairman, however, promised that his organisation would partner the NN team in the promotion of the game, not only in the country, but at the international level.

Dano added that the gesture was to further encourage the team to continue to do the good job it had been doing by making the NN, the military, and the country proud.

He, however, prayed that the game of polo would continue to unite the people playing the game, the armed forces, and the country at large.

In his remarks, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, expressed appreciation to the organisation for the uncommon gesture, adding that it would go a long way in boosting the moral of the players.

“I feel highly elated and humbled at this kind gesture as well as identifying with the NN polo team, I therefore appreciate.

Gambo recalled that in September 2021, during the CNS annual conference, the NN polo team debuted in the game which was initiated by Dano.

“Since then, the NN polo team has demonstrated courage, determination and enthusiasm, which were reflected in Port Harcourt club internal polo tournament as they won the Theophilus Danjuma trophy in January 2022.

“Also, in February 2022, the team was second runner-up in Lagos State polo tournament. In the just concluded NN week, the team defeated the Nigerian Army polo team to clinch the trophy.

He said that all the achievements were indications of a strong team that must be encouraged.

The CNS added that with the donation, the team would begin another path towards becoming a formidable force to be reckoned with in the game of polo in Nigeria and beyond.

“I have no doubt that the entire NN and the team will continue to relish the kind gesture for better outing.

