Coy donates digital duplicator to YABATECH

Giving back to the society is a social responsibility aimed at encouraging companies to be more aware of the impact of their business on the rest of society.

In a bid to enhance human productivity and reduce the time spent on work done, a Nigerian based company, SFICO Limited, has donated to Yaba College of Technology, a digital duplicator.

A press release signed by the college head of public relations unit of the institution, Mr J. Ejiofor, revealed that SFICO’s business development manager, Samuel Taiwo, who led the delegation, said the donation was in commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the company.

In his words, “SFICO has identified some notable institutions of higher learning in Nigeria like the University of Lagos (UniLag), Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) and Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) for recognition and donations in the company’s 25th year anniversary.”

He maintained that the donation to YABATECH is a corporate social responsibility intended to improving and reducing work overload and that it is a way of creating mutual relationship with the institution and the host community.

Appreciating the gesture, the rector of the college, Engr. Obafemi Omokungbe urged both private and public sector to embrace the spirit of being socially responsible to the community.

