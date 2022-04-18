CP embarks on security assessment tour of Kaduna-Abuja highway 

The Kaduna state Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, on Easter Monday took a tour of the Kaduna -Abuja highway to assess the state of security on the highway and build the confidence of operatives.

The CP, who recently assumed office on Kaduna, according to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige, was accompanied on the tour by top officers of the force as he seek to her firsthand information on the security situation on the highway.

Jalige said, “Today 18th April, 2022 the Commissioner of Police Kaduna Command, CP Yekini Ayoku embarked on an official confidence building as well as assessment tour of the Kaduna-Abuja Highway.

“He was accompanied on the tour by top police officers from the command. The CP during the visit, interacted with security personnel at various nipping points along the ever busy highway.

“He commended them for their service to the country, assuring them that the command and the Nigeria Police Force will always look into their welfare.

“Several civilians on the highway who were excited about the CP’s tour, waved at him beaming smiles. The CP equally assures all road users that the Kaduna-Abuja highway is safe for traveling.

“He however, advised the general public and commuters along the highway to always be prompt in reporting unusual incidents or suspected persons for immediate action.”