CP FCT constitutes committee to enforce clampdown on prohibited arms

In compliance with the recent order by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adama, for a nationwide clampdown on prohibited firearms the Commissioner of Police in charge of the FCT, CP Bala Ciroma, has constituted a committee to enforce the directive in the territory.

A press statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the FCT, DSP Anjuguri Mnazah, Thursday in Abuja, said the committee is chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of Police Operations, DCP Sunday Babaji.

He said the committee has been mandated to work with Traditional rulers, Area Commanders, and Divisional Police Officers to identify, isolate, disarm arrest and prosecute any person(s) or group(s) in unlawful possession of prohibited firearms.

The spokesperson said the CP has also ordered all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the territory to convene an enlightenment meeting of all vigilante groups, within their respective areas of responsibility, in order to ensure their activities are in conformity with the extant laws guiding their establishment and operations.

Similarly, individuals or group in unlawful possession of prohibited firearms can voluntarily submit such firearms at the nearest Police Division.

Manzah further stated that the command while reassuring residents of its commitment to protecting lives and property, has enjoined them to promptly report or call any of these Police emergencies numbers in case of distress: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.